Kerala BJP chief accuses IUML, Jamaat-e-Islami of engaging in 'dangerous' religion politics

Accusing UDF constituent IUML and the Jamaat-e-Islami of engaging ''dangerous politics'' of using religion to defeat the BJP, its Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said his party was focused solely on bringing development to the state.

Chandrasekhar made the remarks at a press conference here, where he also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kerala on January 11 to kick off the BJP's campaign for the upcoming legislative Assembly elections.

He alleged that both the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Jamaat-e-Islami were not interested in development or employment opportunities for the youth and were instead focused only on defeating the BJP.

''The IUML and Jamaat-e-Islami are not talking about development or employment opportunities for the youth. They are only concerned with how to defeat the BJP. So, we need to discuss this politics of using religion to defeat a party which wants to bring development to the state. We need to discuss who benefits from this and who is behind this dangerous politics in the name of secularism. Our politics is that of development,'' Chandrasekhar said.

He further alleged that the Congress was a ''weak party being controlled'' by the Jamaat-e-Islami. He said these issues would be highlighted and brought to the attention of the public in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Responding to questions about the party's meetings with members of certain religious communities, Chandrasekhar said, ''We are focused on Malayali outreach and Vikasit Kerala outreach (developed Kerala).'' ''We are meeting everyone to convey the message of development. We are also engaging with communities that have ignored us so far. Our aim is the development of everyone,'' he said.

He added that the BJP would appeal to the public to defeat what he termed the ''anti-development forces of the UDF, LDF and Jamaat-e-Islami'' in the state.

On remarks made by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan regarding the lack of opportunities for members of his community, Chandrasekhar said the concerns needed to be discussed.

He said Natesan, as the leader of a large community, was entitled to voice their concerns. ''We need to discuss the issues raised by him, particularly regarding education-related opportunities for the people of his community,'' Chandrasekhar said.

Referring to the recent local body election results, the BJP leader described the outcome as an ''inflexion point'' in Kerala's political history.

He said the results marked a significant gain for the BJP and signalled political changes in the state. Chandrasekhar also said that the ruling CPI(M) had been defeated in the civic polls and that there was no doubt about it.

