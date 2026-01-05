Left Menu

Tragedy in Laxmi Nagar: Financial Desperation Leads to Family Tragedy

Yashbir Singh, faced with financial distress, confessed to killing his mother, sister, and brother in Laxmi Nagar by feeding them laddoos laced with the poisonous plant dhatura before allegedly strangling them. The police are investigating the claims based on his confession.

In a shocking turn of events in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, 23-year-old Yashbir Singh allegedly murdered his mother, sister, and brother amid severe financial struggles, according to police reports on Monday.

Yashbir, who resides in Subhash Chowk, confessed to the crime at the local police station. The police revealed that the family had been facing acute financial difficulties, worsened by the absence of Yashbir's father, a truck driver, for the past six months. Having previously attempted to claim his life insurance, Yashbir turned to killing his family, a plan allegedly suggested by his mother in a confrontation.

The accused reportedly used dhatura, a poisonous plant, to lace sweets which he fed to his family before strangling them. The incident is under investigation, with forensic teams examining the crime scene. An FIR has been registered, and further questioning of Yashbir and neighbors is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

