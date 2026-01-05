Left Menu

Supreme Court Stalls DDA's Tree Felling Request for Delhi Ridge

The Supreme Court has temporarily withheld permission for the DDA to cut down additional trees in the Delhi Ridge, pending verification of prior afforestation commitments. This decision was made during a hearing for a road-widening project that affects forest land. The court stressed the importance of compliance with earlier directives.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has officially delayed any further clearance for tree cutting in the Delhi Ridge area by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The move comes amid concerns over compliance with previous afforestation and ecological restoration orders.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant is scrutinizing an application filed by the DDA to cut down 473 trees for the expansion of a road leading to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) in Delhi. The healthcare and education project is strategically important for the Central Armed Police Forces.

During the session, the court emphasized that approval will only be granted after verifying adherence to previously set conditions. The Chief Justice highlighted the necessity for a comprehensive report on compliance across 18 identified sites, a prerequisite before permitting environmental impacts from the proposed projects.

