Red Tides Confined to Two Areas as SA Deploys Tech for Coastal Monitoring

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has confirmed that recent mass washouts of white mussels, whelks, and other shellfish remain limited to St Helena Bay and Elandsbaai on the West Coast, with no expansion beyond these hotspots.

Using a combination of satellite imagery, Fisheries Control Officer (FCO) field reports, and public submissions, the department has identified visible red tide activity stretching from Elandsbaai to north of the Olifants Estuary. At present, no fish or shellfish mortalities have been linked to these newly observed blooms, but the department continues to warn that no shellfish—washed out, shore-collected, or subtidal—should be eaten due to possible toxin exposure.

Tech-Assisted Detection of Bioluminescent Red Tide in Walker Bay

Satellite data and on-site observations have confirmed a bioluminescent red tide in Walker Bay, Hermanus. This bloom is producing night-time flashes of blue light caused by phytoplankton activity. Although no mortalities have been reported, DFFE maintains a strict precautionary stance against shellfish collection and consumption.

Separate Fish Kill Event in Mosselbaai Linked to Pollution, Not Red Tide

Further east, the department reported a large fish mortality event in the Hartenbos Estuary, Mosselbaai. Analysis shows the cause is sewage discharge, leading to eutrophication and ammonia toxicity, not harmful algal blooms.

“These events highlight multiple drivers behind current fish and shellfish washouts,” the DFFE said. “We strongly warn the public against consuming any washed-out marine organisms, which pose serious health risks.”

Ongoing Digital Monitoring and Environmental Surveillance

The department is continuing surveillance using:

High-resolution satellite monitoring

Real-time field assessments by FCOs

Community-submitted environmental reports

Cross-coast data comparisons

This integrated system strengthens South Africa’s growing environmental intelligence framework, enabling faster identification of harmful algal blooms (HABs), pollution incidents, and potential public-health risks.

Call-to-Action: Opportunity for MarineTech and Sensor Innovators

The current events highlight a growing need for:

Harmful algal bloom prediction models

Smart ocean-sensor networks

Drone-based aquatic imagery

Water-quality IoT devices

Pollution-source analytics

AI-driven marine risk-alert platforms

MarineTech startups, data scientists, oceanographers, and environmental-sensor innovators can collaborate with agencies to build stronger early-warning systems and public-safety tools for South Africa’s coasts.