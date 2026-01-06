Tragic End: High School Dispute Turns Fatal in East Delhi

A 17-year-old student tragically lost his life following a brutal assault by a group of juveniles in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The assault, which occurred Monday evening, stemmed from an ongoing dispute, leading to six juveniles being arrested in connection with the case.

Despite receiving prompt medical intervention, the victim succumbed to his injuries, prompting authorities to launch a murder investigation. Crime and Forensic teams continue their investigation, with eyewitness accounts assisting in the apprehension of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)