Controversy at JNU: Provocative Slogans and Chaos

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) erupted in controversy after students reportedly shouted provocative slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a campus event, leading the administration to seek police intervention.

The university's administration sent a letter to the Delhi Police, stating students raised inflammatory slogans in direct contempt of the Supreme Court, prompting security concerns. The allegations were linked to an event organized by students affiliated with the JNUSU, which initially sought to commemorate an earlier campus incident.

As a result, JNU is setting up an internal inquiry and has asked police to file an FIR under relevant legal provisions. The situation has reignited debates around campus safety and freedom of expression, especially as the administration promises disciplinary action against students if found guilty.

