Controversy at JNU: Provocative Slogans and Chaos

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University have allegedly raised provocative slogans against India's PM Modi and Home Minister Shah during an event. The administration seeks an FIR, claiming the slogans were inflammatory, violated the JNU Code of Conduct, and could disrupt campus harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) erupted in controversy after students reportedly shouted provocative slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a campus event, leading the administration to seek police intervention.

The university's administration sent a letter to the Delhi Police, stating students raised inflammatory slogans in direct contempt of the Supreme Court, prompting security concerns. The allegations were linked to an event organized by students affiliated with the JNUSU, which initially sought to commemorate an earlier campus incident.

As a result, JNU is setting up an internal inquiry and has asked police to file an FIR under relevant legal provisions. The situation has reignited debates around campus safety and freedom of expression, especially as the administration promises disciplinary action against students if found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

