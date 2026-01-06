Bomb Threat Hoaxes Spark Panic Across Karnataka Courts

Courts in parts of Karnataka, notably the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court and several district courts, were on high alert after receiving bomb threat emails on Tuesday, causing significant disruption.

In response to the threats, authorities swiftly evacuated judicial officers, court staff, and others present in the affected court complexes, temporarily halting proceedings. Bomb disposal teams scoured the premises but found nothing suspicious.

The same day, Bengaluru's passport office also faced a similar threat, which upon investigation was found to be a hoax. Police have registered cases and launched investigations to trace the emails' origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)