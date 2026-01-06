Left Menu

Somalia Condemns Israeli Diplomat's Hargeisa Visit

Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned an unapproved visit by Israel's Foreign Minister to Hargeisa, describing it as a breach of Somalia's sovereignty. They called on international organizations, including the UN and AU, to uphold Somalia's territorial integrity.

Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a stern condemnation concerning a visit by Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to Hargeisa. The Ministry described the visit as a breach of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the Ministry, any official engagement without the explicit consent of Somalia is considered illegal and void.

The Ministry has urged international entities, including the United Nations and the African Union, to reaffirm support for Somalia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

