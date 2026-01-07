Ohio Vandalism: Intruder Targets VP JD Vance's Residence

In a dramatic incident, 26-year-old William D. DeFoor was apprehended after allegedly vandalizing the home of Vice President JD Vance in Ohio. The Secret Service spotted DeFoor on the premises late at night as he attempted to smash windows with a hammer.

Fourteen historic window panes were destroyed, resulting in damages valued at $28,000. DeFoor faces multiple charges both at the state and federal levels, and a grand jury hearing is scheduled for mid-January. He was previously deemed unfit to stand trial on similar charges last year.

DeFoor's attorney and potential relatives have yet to comment on the situation. The Vice President, who was not home during the incident, thanked the Secret Service and police for their prompt action in a social media post.