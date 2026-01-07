Left Menu

Ohio Vandalism: Intruder Targets VP JD Vance's Residence

William D. DeFoor, 26, is detained for vandalizing Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home. Armed with a hammer, he attempted to break windows, causing significant damage. DeFoor faces state and federal charges, with hearings scheduled in Hamilton County and Cincinnati federal court. Vance acknowledged the quick response from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 07-01-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 02:09 IST
Ohio Vandalism: Intruder Targets VP JD Vance's Residence
individual
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic incident, 26-year-old William D. DeFoor was apprehended after allegedly vandalizing the home of Vice President JD Vance in Ohio. The Secret Service spotted DeFoor on the premises late at night as he attempted to smash windows with a hammer.

Fourteen historic window panes were destroyed, resulting in damages valued at $28,000. DeFoor faces multiple charges both at the state and federal levels, and a grand jury hearing is scheduled for mid-January. He was previously deemed unfit to stand trial on similar charges last year.

DeFoor's attorney and potential relatives have yet to comment on the situation. The Vice President, who was not home during the incident, thanked the Secret Service and police for their prompt action in a social media post.

TRENDING

1
Jerusalem Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Conscription Protest Chaos

Jerusalem Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Conscription Protest Chaos

 Israel
2
Historic Security Pact for Ukraine: A New Dawn of Peace

Historic Security Pact for Ukraine: A New Dawn of Peace

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Ambitions: National Security and Strategic Interests

Trump's Greenland Ambitions: National Security and Strategic Interests

 United States
4
The Great Escape: Trump's Bold Maneuver in Venezuela

The Great Escape: Trump's Bold Maneuver in Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026