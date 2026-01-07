Left Menu

Diplomatic Push for Venezuelan Democracy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the critical need to release Venezuelan political prisoners during a G7 meeting. He emphasized democratic conditions and electoral planning, with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand reiterating their commitment to international law and resolving global conflicts.

Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the urgency of liberating Venezuelan political prisoners at a Group of Seven meeting held this Tuesday. Rubio also advocated for establishing conditions conducive to democracy and election planning in the South American nation, according to Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Anand, in a statement, noted that the G7 representatives concurred on the necessity of sustaining dialogue around adherence to international law and addressing other global conflicts. These discussions highlight the continued international pressure on Venezuela to reform its political landscape.

Both Rubio and Anand have reaffirmed their countries' commitment to advancing the principles of democracy and the rule of law, essential components for achieving peace and stability in regions embroiled in political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

