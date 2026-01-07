Major Drug Bust in Assam: High-Value Yaba Tablets Seized
Assam police arrested a woman with Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore. These 'crazy drug' tablets contain methamphetamine and caffeine and are banned in India. The crackdown aims to protect youth from drug misuse and was praised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the Assam police apprehended a woman in Cachar district, with Yaba tablets estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore in her possession. The operation was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Yaba, often called the 'crazy drug,' is a perilous mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and is prohibited in India due to its harmful effects. The arrested individual was caught with 20,000 such tablets, marking a significant success in the state's anti-drug efforts.
Expressing commendation for the local police, Sarma conveyed via a post on X, 'We are squeezing the drugs network in Assam to save our youth from going down the path of misery. Kudos to @assampolice.' This operation is part of the broader campaign #AssamAgainstDrugs.
