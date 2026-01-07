Major Drug Bust in Assam: High-Value Yaba Tablets Seized

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the Assam police apprehended a woman in Cachar district, with Yaba tablets estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore in her possession. The operation was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Yaba, often called the 'crazy drug,' is a perilous mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and is prohibited in India due to its harmful effects. The arrested individual was caught with 20,000 such tablets, marking a significant success in the state's anti-drug efforts.

Expressing commendation for the local police, Sarma conveyed via a post on X, 'We are squeezing the drugs network in Assam to save our youth from going down the path of misery. Kudos to @assampolice.' This operation is part of the broader campaign #AssamAgainstDrugs.

