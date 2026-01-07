Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Assam: High-Value Yaba Tablets Seized

Assam police arrested a woman with Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore. These 'crazy drug' tablets contain methamphetamine and caffeine and are banned in India. The crackdown aims to protect youth from drug misuse and was praised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:35 IST
Major Drug Bust in Assam: High-Value Yaba Tablets Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the Assam police apprehended a woman in Cachar district, with Yaba tablets estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore in her possession. The operation was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Yaba, often called the 'crazy drug,' is a perilous mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and is prohibited in India due to its harmful effects. The arrested individual was caught with 20,000 such tablets, marking a significant success in the state's anti-drug efforts.

Expressing commendation for the local police, Sarma conveyed via a post on X, 'We are squeezing the drugs network in Assam to save our youth from going down the path of misery. Kudos to @assampolice.' This operation is part of the broader campaign #AssamAgainstDrugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

 India
2
Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

 India
3
Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

 South Korea
4
Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026