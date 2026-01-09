Police say 1 person killed, 27 missing in landfill collapse in central Philippine city

A huge mound of garbage collapsed in a waste segregation facility in a central Philippine city, killing one person and leaving at least 27 others missing, police said on Friday.

Police, firefighters and disaster-mitigation personnel retrieved eight people, including workers at the facility, who were trapped on Thursday afternoon in the avalanche of garbage and debris in the village of Binaliw in Cebu city, police said.

One of those rescued, a female worker at the landfill, died while being brought to a hospital, regional police director Brig. Gen. Roderick Maranan told The Associated Press.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing for at least 27 other people, who were reportedly trapped in the huge heap of garbage in the landfill.

