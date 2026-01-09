UPDATE 1-US federal agents shot two people in Portland, police says
U.S. federal agents shot two people in Portland on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that they were taken to hospital and their conditions were not known. "Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents," Portland police said in a statement.
U.S. federal agents shot two people in Portland on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that they were taken to hospital and their conditions were not known.
"Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents," Portland police said in a statement. Police said it was not involved in the incident.
An ABC News affiliate reported that agents involved in the shooting were U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and that the FBI was leading the probe. "Their (people who were shot) conditions are unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents," police said in its statement.
"We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more," police chief Bob Day said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Border Protection
- ABC News
- U.S.
- Portland
- Minneapolis
- Bob Day