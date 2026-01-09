Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US federal agents shot two people in Portland, police says

U.S. federal agents shot two ‌people in Portland on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that they were ⁠taken to hospital and their conditions were not known. "Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving ​federal agents," Portland police said in a ‍statement.

U.S. federal agents shot two ‌people in Portland on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that they were ⁠taken to hospital and their conditions were not known.

"Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving ​federal agents," Portland police said in a ‍statement. Police said it was not involved in the incident.

An ABC News affiliate reported that agents involved in the ⁠shooting ‌were U.S. ⁠Customs and Border Protection agents and that the FBI was ‍leading the probe. "Their (people who were shot) conditions are ​unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured ⁠in the shooting involving federal agents," police said in its statement.

"We ⁠understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting ⁠in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain ⁠calm ‌as we work to learn more," police chief Bob Day said.

