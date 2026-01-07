Left Menu

Beijing Bars Taiwanese Ministers Amid Escalating Tensions

China has banned two Taiwanese ministers for separatist activities related to Taiwan independence, citing them as 'die-hard secessionists.' The ban extends to their relatives and affects entry to Hong Kong and Macau. This move follows extensive Chinese military exercises near Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 10:45 IST
Beijing Bars Taiwanese Ministers Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Taiwanese ministers have been prohibited from entering China due to their alleged involvement in separatist activities, according to Beijing's announcement on Wednesday. Considered 'die-hard Taiwan independence secessionists,' Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang and Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao face restricted entry into China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

This action by Beijing occurs in the wake of the Chinese military executing its most extensive war games around Taiwan, heightening the long-standing tension between the mainland and the self-governed island. Taiwan, governed democratically, defies China's sovereignty claims, insisting that only its people can decide their future.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, clarified that the sanctions target only a small number of 'die-hard Taiwan independence' figures, aiming to preserve national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, Taipei criticizes Beijing's jurisdictional overreach, stating Chinese laws don't apply in Taiwan, which maintains its judicial system.

TRENDING

1
Yemen anti-Houthi council expels separatist leader, says he faces treason charges, reports AP.

Yemen anti-Houthi council expels separatist leader, says he faces treason ch...

 Global
2
Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

 India
3
Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Dollar Awaits Crucial Economic Data Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Dollar Awaits Crucial Economic Data Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026