Two Taiwanese ministers have been prohibited from entering China due to their alleged involvement in separatist activities, according to Beijing's announcement on Wednesday. Considered 'die-hard Taiwan independence secessionists,' Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang and Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao face restricted entry into China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

This action by Beijing occurs in the wake of the Chinese military executing its most extensive war games around Taiwan, heightening the long-standing tension between the mainland and the self-governed island. Taiwan, governed democratically, defies China's sovereignty claims, insisting that only its people can decide their future.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, clarified that the sanctions target only a small number of 'die-hard Taiwan independence' figures, aiming to preserve national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, Taipei criticizes Beijing's jurisdictional overreach, stating Chinese laws don't apply in Taiwan, which maintains its judicial system.