Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Pakistan-Bangladesh JF-17 Fighter Jet Talks

The air force chiefs of Pakistan and Bangladesh are discussing a deal for JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, signaling improved bilateral ties. The talks follow turbulent political changes in Bangladesh and indicate Pakistan's growing role in the region's arms supply. Economic impacts from this deal could be significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:43 IST
Strengthening Ties: Pakistan-Bangladesh JF-17 Fighter Jet Talks

The air force chiefs of Pakistan and Bangladesh recently engaged in discussions regarding the potential sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Dhaka. Pakistan's military announced these talks as part of its strategy to expand arms supply ambitions and strengthen ties with Bangladesh.

With the discussions held in Islamabad, Pakistan aims to leverage its air force's performance in last year's conflict with India. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Hasan Mahmood Khan, deliberated on the procurement of JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role combat aircraft developed alongside China.

Improvements in relations are evident as both nations have resumed direct trade, previously halted since Bangladesh's independence in 1971. The recent talks highlight a commitment to deepen defense cooperation amid Bangladesh's political changes and upcoming elections under interim leadership.

TRENDING

1
PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

 India
3
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global
4
RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Age...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026