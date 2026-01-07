Strengthening Ties: Pakistan-Bangladesh JF-17 Fighter Jet Talks

The air force chiefs of Pakistan and Bangladesh recently engaged in discussions regarding the potential sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Dhaka. Pakistan's military announced these talks as part of its strategy to expand arms supply ambitions and strengthen ties with Bangladesh.

With the discussions held in Islamabad, Pakistan aims to leverage its air force's performance in last year's conflict with India. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Hasan Mahmood Khan, deliberated on the procurement of JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role combat aircraft developed alongside China.

Improvements in relations are evident as both nations have resumed direct trade, previously halted since Bangladesh's independence in 1971. The recent talks highlight a commitment to deepen defense cooperation amid Bangladesh's political changes and upcoming elections under interim leadership.