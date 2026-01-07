Left Menu

Crackdown Intensifies: Detention of Influential Chinese Church Leaders

Six members of China's Early Rain Covenant Church were detained amid Beijing's intensified crackdown on unregistered religious organizations. This follows a pattern of increased regulation and detentions under President Xi Jinping's administration. The crackdown targets Christian groups operating outside state control, impacting their ability to organize and practice freely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Six members of the prominent underground Early Rain Covenant Church in China were detained this week, a statement from the church revealed. This represents the latest move in a string of actions against unregistered Protestant groups in China, which have faced increasing scrutiny under President Xi Jinping's rule.

Chinese authorities have escalated their efforts to control unregistered religious activities, enforcing strict measures that inhibit these groups from raising funds, holding services, and preaching online. Li Yingqiang, the current leader of the Early Rain Covenant Church, was among those detained, as confirmed by the church and Human Rights Watch.

Critics, including Human Rights Watch researcher Yalkun Uluyol, have called for the immediate release of detainees, urging the Chinese government to allow them to practice their religion freely. With tens of millions of Christians attending illegal "house churches," the crackdown continues to impact China's vibrant underground Christian community.

