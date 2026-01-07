Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Activist's Detention in January

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, to January 8. Angmo challenges her husband's detention under the National Security Act, calling it illegal and an arbitrary violation of his fundamental rights.

A bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar deferred the proceedings, as his colleague, Justice P B Varale, expressed a desire to review the case further. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal concurs with the decision to allow more time for the court's due diligence.

The plea arose following Wangchuk's arrest on September 26, after protests in Ladakh turned violent. The government alleges Wangchuk incited violence, a claim his defense argues lacks solid legal footing since accusations are based on vague and outdated reports.

