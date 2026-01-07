Ireland-China Trade Talks Signal New Era for Beef and Dairy Exports

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin's recent trip to China showcased significant trade talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where discussions centered around China's interest in high-quality Irish food imports, especially beef and dairy. Martin described the meetings as 'constructive,' indicating progress despite ongoing challenges.

The meeting came during a time when China-Europe relations are under strain, with the EU imposing levies on Chinese EV imports, resulting in retaliatory Chinese tariffs on EU dairy products. China's ambition to improve bilateral relations with European countries was underscored throughout Martin's visit.

While Irish beef exports to China remain suspended, and with Ireland being a prominent European dairy exporter, the discussions also ventured into expanding trade in aircraft leasing, healthcare, green energy, and artificial intelligence sectors, revealing a broader economic engagement strategy between the two nations.

