Premier Li Qiang Advocates for Balanced Trade and Domestic Growth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized the need for expanding imports and promoting balanced trade during a visit to Guangdong province. He underscored support for companies to achieve breakthroughs in emerging fields. The visit included stops at major firms like BYD and Midea.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for China to expand its imports and encourage balanced trade, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. During his visit to Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse, he underscored the importance of this strategy.
Spanning three days from January 3, Premier Li toured several cities, stopping at key sites such as ports and notable companies including the Chinese car manufacturer BYD and a subsidiary of home appliance giant Midea.
Li stressed the importance of enhancing support for companies through policies, funding, and talent to foster advancements in emerging industries and core technologies, according to CCTV reports.
