Cracking Down on Wildlife Trafficking: Parrot Smuggler Nabbed

In a significant crackdown, authorities arrested a gang member involved in inter-state wildlife trafficking. 334 protected parrots were rescued at Varanasi Cantt Railway Station. The operation was executed by Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force, following intelligence on illegal activities targeting protected wildlife species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A crackdown on inter-state wildlife trafficking resulted in the arrest of a gang member and the rescue of 334 protected parrots at the Cantonment Railway Station, officials reported Wednesday.

Mohammad Zahid, apprehended by Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force, was caught with prohibited parrots at the Varanasi Cantt railway station. Authorities had gathered intelligence on increasing trafficking activity, prompting intensified operations led by Additional Superintendent of Police Satyasen Yadav.

Officials collaborated with the Divisional Forest Officer to detain Zahid, who sourced parrots from key suppliers in Fatehpur and Pratapgarh districts, aiming to sell them in West Bengal. Charges have been filed, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

