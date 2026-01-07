Cracking Down on Wildlife Trafficking: Parrot Smuggler Nabbed

A crackdown on inter-state wildlife trafficking resulted in the arrest of a gang member and the rescue of 334 protected parrots at the Cantonment Railway Station, officials reported Wednesday.

Mohammad Zahid, apprehended by Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force, was caught with prohibited parrots at the Varanasi Cantt railway station. Authorities had gathered intelligence on increasing trafficking activity, prompting intensified operations led by Additional Superintendent of Police Satyasen Yadav.

Officials collaborated with the Divisional Forest Officer to detain Zahid, who sourced parrots from key suppliers in Fatehpur and Pratapgarh districts, aiming to sell them in West Bengal. Charges have been filed, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)