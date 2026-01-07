Left Menu

Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed: 334 Protected Parrots Rescued

A wildlife trafficker, Mohammad Zahid, was arrested at Varanasi's Cantonment Railway Station with 334 protected parrots. The Special Task Force, along with railway and forest officials, carried out the operation. Zahid sourced parrots from Karan in UP and sold them in West Bengal for a significant profit.

In a significant crackdown on wildlife trafficking, authorities in Varanasi have arrested a man in possession of 334 endangered parrots. The arrest occurred at the Cantonment Railway Station, with police confirming the individual, Mohammad Zahid, is a member of an interstate trafficking gang.

Following reliable intelligence, the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh, alongside railway and forest officials, caught Zahid in the act of attempting to transport the exotic birds to West Bengal. The operation, directed by Additional Superintendent of Police Satyasen Yadav, highlights increased illegal activities in the area.

Further investigations revealed Zahid acquired the parrots from known wildlife traffickers in Uttar Pradesh. These birds, including Rose-ringed Parrots and Alexandrine Parakeets, were set to be sold at inflated prices. Legal proceedings are underway as the authorities work to dismantle this trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

