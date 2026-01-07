Iran's Escalating Unrest Amid Accusations and Economic Woes

Iran is in the throes of significant unrest as economic and political frustrations spill into the streets. The nation's top judge issued a stern warning to protesters, charging them with aiding the enemy and claiming that allies Israel and the U.S. are deploying hybrid warfare tactics to destabilize the regime.

The catalyst for these protests, which are now the most substantial in three years, originated in Tehran's Grand Bazaar. Shopkeepers rallied against soaring inflation, sparked by governmental mismanagement and exacerbated by Western sanctions. The discontent has rapidly spread, driven by widespread dissatisfaction with civil and political restrictions.

The conflict has escalated, with at least 27 deaths reported by Kurdish-Iranian rights group Hengaw since the protests began. Human rights activists estimate the toll even higher. In response, Iranian authorities have increased security measures, particularly in western provinces where unrest has been most severe.

(With inputs from agencies.)