Civic polls: Vote for Shiv Sena for development, Shinde tells Navi Mumbai residents

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation election, promising that there would be no hike in the water and property taxes for the next 20 years.The manifesto was released by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and state minister and local leader Ganesh Naik.The BJP would have its own Mayor in the city, said Chavan.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked people of Navi Mumbai to vote for the Shiv Sena in the January 15 polls to bring about development.

Addressing roadshows and meetings, Shinde said the civic polls were a direct contest between development and deception, and between a government that serves the people and those who believe in slogans and empty promises.

The three Mahayuti partners, namely BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, are fighting Navi Mumbai polls separately.

''Press the bow and arrow symbol on January 15. Ensure Shiv Sena candidates win with a huge majority so that the saffron flag can be hoisted over the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation,'' Shinde said.

In a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said some leaders consider themselves masters and treat people as slaves, but the year 2022 showed what happens to those who take citizens lightly. The Bal Thackeray-led party split in June 2022 after a rebellion by Shinde, bringing down the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the state.

''For years there was no development and now they make promises. Do not fall prey to these blunders,'' he said slamming parties that have led the local civic body earlier.

He cited the construction of a 35 lakh-litre water tank as a concrete example of development, while promising housing, hospitals, gardens, roads and water facilities if his party won. Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation election, promising that there would be no hike in the water and property taxes for the next 20 years.

The manifesto was released by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and state minister and local leader Ganesh Naik.

The BJP would have its own Mayor in the city, said Chavan.

