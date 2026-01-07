Left Menu

Crackdown on GST Evasion: Two Arrested for Rs 50 Crore Fraud

Two individuals, Sunil Kumar and Chethan N, have been arrested for orchestrating GST evasion amounting to Rs 50 crore. The arrests, made by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence in Hyderabad, are part of intensified actions against organized tax fraud networks, with both men charged under the CGST Act 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development against tax fraud, two individuals have been apprehended over alleged GST evasion totaling Rs 50 crore, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad, initiated these arrests on January 6, underscoring efforts to clamp down on organized tax fraud.

Sunil Kumar, Managing Director of Orange Passenger Transport Pvt Ltd, allegedly failed to remit Rs 28.24 crore in GST, while Chethan N of Trillion Lead Factory Pvt Ltd is accused of masterminding a fraudulent Input Tax Credit scheme worth Rs 22 crore. Both men face charges under the CGST Act 2017 as part of a broader enforcement strategy drawing on data analytics and inter-agency cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

