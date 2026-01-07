Opposition Leader's Role Under Scrutiny in Proposed Legal Amendments

Members of a parliamentary committee on Wednesday questioned if the Leader of Opposition, a statutory post, should remain within the scope of a proposed law targeting the removal of arrested officials unable to secure bail within a month.

Chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, the Joint Committee is reviewing The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill. Law Commission Chairman Dinesh Maheshwari and others shared their insights.

Prominent legal academicians like G S Bajpai and Sri Krishna Deva Rao contributed to the discussions. A controversy arose over whether opposition party leaders, not on the committee, should be invited to voice their opinions on these legislative drafts.

(With inputs from agencies.)