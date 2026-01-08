Odisha Vigilance arrests revenue inspector while accepting bribe of Rs 6,000

The Odisha Vigilance Department on Thursday arrested a revenue inspector (RI) while he was demanding and accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from a landowner in Angul district, an officer said.

The arrested RI has been identified as Surendra Kumar Dash of Tusar circle under Athmallik Tahasil in Angul district. He was arrested while taking the second and final instalment of his overall bribe demand of Rs 10,000 from a landowner inside the campus of the RI office at Kiakata, the officer said.

The landowner had applied for demarcation of his plots in November last. On January 5, when he went to meet the RI, Dash demanded Rs 10,000 to initiate his application and clear it, he said.

The complainant paid Rs 2,000 as first installment to the officer. Later, the final bribe amount was reduced to Rs 6,000 after the landowner expressed his inability to pay the full amount, the official said. Aggrieved, the complainant approached Vigilance authorities, leading to a trap and the arrest of the RI.

The anti-corruption department registered a case at Cuttack Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

