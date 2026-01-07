ED's Crackdown: Railway Freight Scam Uncovered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action against a Guwahati-based company and its promoter as part of an extensive money laundering investigation. Properties worth Rs 2.67 crore have been attached in connection with railway freight charges and GST evasion case.

Key assets, including a four-storey commercial building in Gurugram, owned by Vinayak Logistics India, Vinayak Logistics, and company owner Pravesh Kabra, were provisionally seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED's action follows a CBI chargesheet accusing the parties of misdeclaring freight commodities to evade railway charges and GST, resulting in substantial financial losses.

The intricate manipulation allegedly enabled the siphoning of illicit gains worth Rs 16.15 crore into personal accounts for acquiring assets and business funding. The investigation continues as authorities work to trace additional assets and parties involved in laundering illicit funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)