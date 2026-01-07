Turmoil in Aleppo: Escalating Clashes Amid Kurdish-Government Tensions

Wednesday witnessed renewed clashes in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh neighborhoods after Syrian authorities opened corridors for civilians to leave the violence-stricken areas.

The military issued a 3 pm ultimatum for departures before declaring a 'closed military area.' Explosions soon followed, with hundreds evacuating amidst intense exchanges.

Continued hostilities between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and government troops underline unresolved tensions amid stalled military integration talks, despite past truces.