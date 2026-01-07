Turmoil in Aleppo: Escalating Clashes Amid Kurdish-Government Tensions
Clashes erupted in Aleppo's Kurdish neighborhoods after the Syrian military allowed a civilian exodus, resulting in renewed violence. The conflict intensified as the Syrian army launched operations against SDF-held areas, who responded with fierce resistance. Efforts to integrate SDF with the national army have stalled, compounding the crisis.
Wednesday witnessed renewed clashes in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh neighborhoods after Syrian authorities opened corridors for civilians to leave the violence-stricken areas.
The military issued a 3 pm ultimatum for departures before declaring a 'closed military area.' Explosions soon followed, with hundreds evacuating amidst intense exchanges.
Continued hostilities between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and government troops underline unresolved tensions amid stalled military integration talks, despite past truces.
