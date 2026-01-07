Left Menu

Turmoil in Aleppo: Escalating Clashes Amid Kurdish-Government Tensions

Clashes erupted in Aleppo's Kurdish neighborhoods after the Syrian military allowed a civilian exodus, resulting in renewed violence. The conflict intensified as the Syrian army launched operations against SDF-held areas, who responded with fierce resistance. Efforts to integrate SDF with the national army have stalled, compounding the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aleppo | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:12 IST
Turmoil in Aleppo: Escalating Clashes Amid Kurdish-Government Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Wednesday witnessed renewed clashes in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh neighborhoods after Syrian authorities opened corridors for civilians to leave the violence-stricken areas.

The military issued a 3 pm ultimatum for departures before declaring a 'closed military area.' Explosions soon followed, with hundreds evacuating amidst intense exchanges.

Continued hostilities between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and government troops underline unresolved tensions amid stalled military integration talks, despite past truces.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensio...

 Global
3
Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

 United States
4
Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026