Delhi High Court's Whirlwind Wednesday: Key Legal Developments

The Delhi High Court made significant rulings, including directing political parties to remove defamatory posts; examining regulations on e-rickshaws; ensuring privacy in digital lending; and addressing fire safety in public venues. It also reviewed dog breeding regulations and modified a conviction in a sexual assault case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court was abuzz with pivotal rulings on Wednesday, tackling pressing legal issues. The court directed political parties, Congress and AAP, to promptly remove social media posts linking BJP's Dushyant Kumar Gautam to a high-profile murder case, ensuring a 24-hour compliance window.

In another case, the court sought the Delhi government's and traffic police's response to a public interest litigation that highlighted the need for regulating e-rickshaw operations in the city. Addressing further public concerns, the court sought insights from the Reserve Bank of India over digital lending practices, emphasizing borrowers' privacy rights in face of alleged NBFC violations.

With public safety a priority, the court also demanded an action plan for preventing fires in Delhi's hotels, clubs, and restaurants. Moreover, it addressed various other issues, including preventing illegal dog breeding and modifying a prison sentence for a convict in a sexual assault case.

