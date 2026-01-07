Crackdown on Illegal Dog Breeding: Delhi High Court Takes Charge

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday mandated the city's animal welfare board to submit an updated report targeting the alleged widespread illegal breeding of pedigree dogs, an issue brought forth in a public interest litigation (PIL).

A bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, along with Justice Tejas Karia, named the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police as respondents, demanding their responses. This initiative responds to a PIL filed in 2018 spotlighting the risks of unregulated breeding practices.

The petition, advanced by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi, highlighted the dire conditions breeding dogs face, including continuous pregnancies. The court urged the Delhi Animal Welfare Board (DAWB) to submit a thorough report tackling these concerns and recommended measures for better regulation and public awareness towards adopting indigenous dogs.

(With inputs from agencies.)