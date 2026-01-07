Cash Seizure: Gold Biscuit Capture in Tripura
Security agencies, in a joint operation, recovered gold biscuits worth Rs 19 crore and unaccounted cash from smugglers in Tripura, highlighting the effective coordination between Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The seized assets are now with the DRI for further legal action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Security agencies in Tripura successfully intercepted smugglers carrying gold biscuits and unaccounted cash in a significant joint operation.
The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, conducted the operation in Shantipara and Dhaleshwar, seizing around 14 kg of gold worth nearly Rs 19 crore.
Additionally, Rs 2.87 crore in unaccounted cash was recovered. The operation underscores the agencies' effective coordination and commitment to tackling organized smuggling networks under sustained surveillance. The seized items are with the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gold
- biscuits
- smuggling
- Tripura
- recovery
- Assam Rifles
- DRI
- surveillance
- illegal
- operation
ALSO READ
Delhi Demolition Drive Sparks Chaos Near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque
Delhi's Traffic Police Adopt Selective FIR Strategy for Wrong-Side Driving
Arunachal Governor Pushes for Tech-Driven Policing and Cybersecurity
Samsung's AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming TV Viewing by 2026
Political Turmoil in Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez Steps Up