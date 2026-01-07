Left Menu

Cash Seizure: Gold Biscuit Capture in Tripura

Security agencies, in a joint operation, recovered gold biscuits worth Rs 19 crore and unaccounted cash from smugglers in Tripura, highlighting the effective coordination between Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The seized assets are now with the DRI for further legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security agencies in Tripura successfully intercepted smugglers carrying gold biscuits and unaccounted cash in a significant joint operation.

The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, conducted the operation in Shantipara and Dhaleshwar, seizing around 14 kg of gold worth nearly Rs 19 crore.

Additionally, Rs 2.87 crore in unaccounted cash was recovered. The operation underscores the agencies' effective coordination and commitment to tackling organized smuggling networks under sustained surveillance. The seized items are with the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

