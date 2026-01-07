Amit Shah to Launch NSG-Made National IED Data Platform

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unveil the NSG-developed National IED Data Management Platform this week, officials have confirmed. The initiative, part of the National Bomb Data Centre, aims to enhance the systematic process of collecting, analyzing, and disseminating data on improvised explosive devices.

Designed by the National Security Guard—an elite federal counter-terrorist force—this sophisticated digital platform will play a crucial role in aiding post-blast investigations. It will foster a unified approach among state police forces, central paramilitary units, and national intelligence agencies by providing comprehensive access to critical IED-related information.

Set to be launched on January 9, this platform underscores the NSG's ongoing commitment to counterterrorism. Originally established in 1984, the NSG's elite 'black cat' commandos continue to lead efforts in combating terrorism and safeguarding key figures from high-stakes threats.