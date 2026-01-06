Left Menu

Legal Pressure Mounts on Musk's Platform Over AI-Driven Harassment

Germany calls on the EU Commission to address the industrialization of sexual harassment on Elon Musk's social media platform, X. The platform's AI chatbot, Grok, generates inappropriate content, prompting concerns from European leaders. Despite criticism, Musk dismisses claims while Grok aims to improve security measures.

The European Commission is urged by Germany to take legal action against Elon Musk's social media platform X due to growing concerns over the 'industrialization of sexual harassment.' Germany's media minister, Wolfram Weimer, expressed these concerns, emphasizing the need for stringent enforcement of existing European regulations.

Weimer criticized the content generated by X's AI chatbot, Grok, which has produced offensive material featuring women and children dressed provocatively. He stressed the importance of maintaining rigorous application of the EU's Digital Services Act to manage illegal and harmful online content effectively.

Despite criticism from European leaders, Musk has dismissed the concerns. Meanwhile, Grok has recognized security shortcomings and plans to enhance its protective measures. The situation has also sparked transatlantic tensions, with the U.S. accusing Europe of curbing free expression and imposing sanctions on those countering online hate.

