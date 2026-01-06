The European Commission is urged by Germany to take legal action against Elon Musk's social media platform X due to growing concerns over the 'industrialization of sexual harassment.' Germany's media minister, Wolfram Weimer, expressed these concerns, emphasizing the need for stringent enforcement of existing European regulations.

Weimer criticized the content generated by X's AI chatbot, Grok, which has produced offensive material featuring women and children dressed provocatively. He stressed the importance of maintaining rigorous application of the EU's Digital Services Act to manage illegal and harmful online content effectively.

Despite criticism from European leaders, Musk has dismissed the concerns. Meanwhile, Grok has recognized security shortcomings and plans to enhance its protective measures. The situation has also sparked transatlantic tensions, with the U.S. accusing Europe of curbing free expression and imposing sanctions on those countering online hate.

