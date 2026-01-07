Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pesticide Regulations: A Step Towards Farmer-Friendly Reforms

The Agriculture Ministry has released the draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025, for public comment, aiming to replace outdated legislation. The farmer-centric bill introduces transparency, traceability, and digital methods to improve services. It mandates testing lab accreditations and enhanced penalties for violations, balancing ease for farmers and industry stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:07 IST
  • India

The Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday unveiled the draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025, inviting public consultation to revamp pesticide regulations. This new legislation seeks to supersede the decades-old Insecticides Act of 1968 and the Insecticides Rules of 1971 by implementing stricter penalties for violations.

The bill, a forward-looking initiative, is designed with farmers at its core—introducing transparency and traceability to enhance services. Modern technology will play a pivotal role in streamlining processes, while severe penalties aim to curb the use of counterfeit pesticides.

Key elements include mandatory accreditation for testing laboratories, setting the stage for quality assurance. Stakeholders have until February 4, 2026, to offer feedback, ensuring the bill is finely tuned before reaching Parliament. The focus remains on facilitating ease for both farmers and business sectors. Feedback is welcomed via the ministry's website or through specified email addresses.

