CIC Calls for Transparency in Sports Federations Recognition Ahead of 2036 Olympics Bid

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has called on the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to ensure that information regarding the recognition of sports federations is made publicly accessible on the ministry's website, citing the importance of transparency and accountability.

Information Commissioner P R Ramesh emphasized the critical role of open and transparent sports bodies in fortifying India's sporting infrastructure as the nation eyes a bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics. This move aligns with the country's strategic vision to emerge as a global sports powerhouse.

The CIC's recommendation emerged during the hearing of a Right to Information (RTI) petition. The petition sought details on the recognition status of federations including the All India Carrom Federation and the Kho-kho Federation of India. The CIC noted that proactive information disclosure would significantly reduce reliance on RTI filings.

