Rajasthan's Bridge Between Government and Grassroots

Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar emphasized the state government's commitment to addressing BJP workers' grievances during a meeting at the BJP office. Highlighting the importance of the 'karyakarta sunwai' program, Khimsar revealed that most complaints pertained to the medical and health department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar met with BJP members to reinforce the state government's dedication to resolving their grievances. The meeting took place at the BJP state office.

Khimsar highlighted that the 'karyakarta sunwai' initiative serves as a vital conduit between the government and BJP organization, allowing grassroots issues to surface effectively.

According to an insider, a significant portion of complaints, about 66 percent, were related to the medical and health department, while others were rerouted to appropriate departments for swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

