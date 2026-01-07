Tensions Rise Over U.S. Seizure of Russian Oil Tanker

Russia has accused the United States of violating maritime law following the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker, the Marinera, in the Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea protects the freedom of navigation on the high seas. States are not permitted to use force against vessels properly registered in the jurisdiction of other states, the ministry stated.

Reports indicate that contact with the Marinera was lost after U.S. naval forces boarded the vessel, escalating tensions between the two nations.

