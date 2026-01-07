Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over U.S. Seizure of Russian Oil Tanker

The U.S. seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the Atlantic has sparked accusations from Russia of maritime law violations. According to the 1982 U.N. Convention, freedom of navigation is protected in international waters. Contact with the Marinera tanker was lost following U.S. naval intervention.

Tensions Rise Over U.S. Seizure of Russian Oil Tanker
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has accused the United States of violating maritime law following the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker, the Marinera, in the Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea protects the freedom of navigation on the high seas. States are not permitted to use force against vessels properly registered in the jurisdiction of other states, the ministry stated.

Reports indicate that contact with the Marinera was lost after U.S. naval forces boarded the vessel, escalating tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

