Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 92 crore linked to the Mahadev online betting app scandal, involving high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats. The app's promoters allegedly laundered illegal proceeds through complex networks in India and abroad. Multiple chargesheets have been filed, and several individuals arrested.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step in dismantling the Mahadev online betting app scandal by attaching assets valued at around Rs 92 crore. These assets belong to Sourabh Chandrakar, a key promoter, and associates involved in an elaborate scheme that allegedly involves high-profile politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.
A provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) targets bank deposits exceeding Rs 74 crore, held by entities such as Perfect Plan Investment LLC and Exim General Trading - GZCO. The ED claims these are connected to Chandrakar and his associates, who are purportedly leading the illicit operations from the United Arab Emirates.
The Mahadev app served as a conduit for illegal betting, deceiving the public and amassing profits unlawfully. These gains were funneled through intricate networks involving hawala channels, trade-based money laundering, and crypto transactions. The ED's investigation has led to several chargesheets and the seizure of assets totaling Rs 2,600 crore. Efforts to extradite the main suspects continue.
