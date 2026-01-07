Left Menu

Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 92 crore linked to the Mahadev online betting app scandal, involving high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats. The app's promoters allegedly laundered illegal proceeds through complex networks in India and abroad. Multiple chargesheets have been filed, and several individuals arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:11 IST
Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step in dismantling the Mahadev online betting app scandal by attaching assets valued at around Rs 92 crore. These assets belong to Sourabh Chandrakar, a key promoter, and associates involved in an elaborate scheme that allegedly involves high-profile politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.

A provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) targets bank deposits exceeding Rs 74 crore, held by entities such as Perfect Plan Investment LLC and Exim General Trading - GZCO. The ED claims these are connected to Chandrakar and his associates, who are purportedly leading the illicit operations from the United Arab Emirates.

The Mahadev app served as a conduit for illegal betting, deceiving the public and amassing profits unlawfully. These gains were funneled through intricate networks involving hawala channels, trade-based money laundering, and crypto transactions. The ED's investigation has led to several chargesheets and the seizure of assets totaling Rs 2,600 crore. Efforts to extradite the main suspects continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

 India
2
Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

 Global
3
Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

 India
4
Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026