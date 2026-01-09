CORRECTED-Trump faces rare Republican opposition in Congress

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday is expected to overturn two vetoes issued by President Donald Trump ⁠in a rare split between the Republican president and his allies in Congress. It is an unusual challenge from the Republican-controlled Congress, which has largely backed Trump during his first year in office as he has ​canceled billions of dollars in spending, hiked tariffs and taken action in other areas that ‍are usually handled on Capitol Hill. Last month, Trump vetoed a $1.3 billion drinking-water project in Colorado, saying the local community should fund it, and a $14 million project in the Everglades National Park that would have benefited the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians ⁠of Florida, ‌who fought an immigration ⁠detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz" that has been ordered to shut down.

Both projects had passed Congress unanimously. Colorado Democrats have accused ‍Trump of using the veto to punish the state for imprisoning Tina Peters, a former election official found guilty ​of tampering with voting machines in the 2020 presidential election.

In order to override Trump's vetoes, ⁠both the House and the Senate need to clear a two-thirds supermajority. The House is expected to meet that threshold, while ⁠it is not certain whether the Senate will hold a vote. This would not be Congress' first break with Trump.

The Senate has rebuffed Trump's calls to change rules that give Democrats some power ⁠in that chamber. Lawmakers also voted overwhelmingly to force the release of files in the federal investigation ⁠of the late convicted ‌sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump supported their release once it became clear the vote would succeed.

Trump vetoed 10 bills in his first term as president. Congress ⁠only overrode one veto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)