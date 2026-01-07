High Seas Tensions: U.S. Seizes Russian Oil Tanker Amid Venezuela Pressure Campaign

Allegations of piracy have emerged following the U.S. interception of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the Atlantic. Russia condemned the action, claiming it breaches maritime law, while the U.S. executed the operation to curb Venezuelan oil exports.

The Marinera, previously named the Bella-1, was apprehended by U.S. naval forces near Iceland as part of a broader strategy to pressure Venezuela. This initiative aims to address drug-related charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who denies them.

Despite heightened tensions, no direct confrontation between U.S. and Russian forces occurred. Moscow demands the immediate and humane release of the crew and remains supportive of interim Venezuelan president Delcy Rodriguez. The incident marks a low point in U.S.-Russia relations since the Cold War.

(With inputs from agencies.)