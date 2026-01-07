Domicile Drama: Challenges in West Bengal's Electoral Process

In West Bengal, domicile certificates are currently deemed invalid for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearings, a senior election official announced on Wednesday. Voters using these certificates may be asked to attend additional hearings. However, documents confirming permanent residence issued by the state remain acceptable.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office clarified that under SIR framework guidelines, only state-notified documents proving permanent residence are valid. Domicile certificates do not meet these criteria. Recent state guidelines stipulate that domicile certificates are primarily for specific groups, such as non-Bengali Army and paramilitary job applicants.

Amid grievances about breaches in issuing norms, confidence in domicile certificates has waned. Furthermore, about 10,000 newly issued voter ID cards have been returned undelivered during the SIR exercise, as recipients weren't located at registered addresses. The official confirmed no imminent action until the final electoral rolls are published on February 14, after which cards will be redelivered.

