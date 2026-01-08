India Marks Major Milestone with Launch of Two Apex Calibration Facilities at CSIR-NPL

India today marked a major milestone in its journey towards technological self-reliance and global manufacturing competitiveness with the launch of two apex-level national calibration facilities at the CSIR–National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL)—the country’s premier metrology institution and custodian of national measurement standards.

The launch coincided with CSIR-NPL completing 80 years of service as India’s National Metrology Institute, supporting accurate measurements across strategic sectors including manufacturing, energy, environment, healthcare, trade, and public safety. Reliable measurement standards developed at CSIR-NPL underpin industrial quality, fair commerce, environmental credibility, and consumer protection across the country.

National Primary Standard Facility for Solar Cell Calibration (NPF-SCC)

The National Primary Standard Facility for Solar Cell Calibration (NPF-SCC) establishes India’s first world-class, end-to-end domestic system for high-precision calibration of reference solar cells and photovoltaic panels.

Built around a laser-based Differential Spectral Responsivity Primary Reference Measurement System, developed in collaboration with PTB Germany, the facility enables measurement of solar cell short-circuit current with an uncertainty of ±0.35% (k=2)—among the lowest uncertainties globally and comparable to leading World Photovoltaic Scale laboratories.

The facility delivers multiple strategic advantages:

Establishes a complete Indian traceability chain for photovoltaic metrology

Reduces dependence on foreign calibration and certification

Cuts cost and turnaround time for Indian solar manufacturers

Enables calibration under Indian climatic, humidity, and dust conditions

Enhances global acceptance of Indian PV products under PLI schemes and export markets

NPF-SCC is expected to directly support India’s rapidly expanding solar manufacturing ecosystem, rooftop solar missions, and clean energy transition goals.

National Environmental Standard Laboratory (NESL)

The newly established National Environmental Standard Laboratory (NESL) addresses a critical gap in air quality and environmental monitoring by enabling domestic testing and recalibration of instruments used in pollution monitoring and sensor networks.

Until now, most environmental monitoring equipment in India relied on foreign certifications based on European or US atmospheric conditions. Such standards often failed to reflect India’s unique environment—characterised by high dust loads, diverse pollution mixes, and extreme temperature and humidity variations—affecting long-term data reliability.

NESL enables:

Calibration and validation of air pollution monitoring instruments under Indian conditions

Improved data credibility for the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)

Stronger industrial emission audits and smart-city monitoring systems

Provision of reference gases, standard protocols, and uncertainty evaluation services

The facility strengthens public trust in environmental data and supports evidence-based policymaking and regulatory enforcement.

Empowering MSMEs, Start-ups, and Indigenous Manufacturing

Together, NPF-SCC and NESL significantly lower the entry barrier for MSMEs, start-ups, and indigenous manufacturers to demonstrate product quality, meet tightening regulatory standards, and overcome international trade and certification hurdles—at substantially lower cost.

Both facilities were realised through inter-ministerial collaboration, with financial support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, showcasing how coordinated policy action can create world-class scientific infrastructure in India.

CSIR-NPL’s Expanding Role in India’s Technology Future

CSIR-NPL reiterated its ongoing work in quantum measurement standards, advanced materials and biomedical metrology, and the maintenance of Indian Standard Time, highlighting its multidimensional contribution to the economy and everyday life.

As India moves toward advanced manufacturing, clean energy leadership, and data-driven governance, precision measurement emerges as a silent but critical enabler.

A Call to Action for Industry and Innovators

CSIR-NPL is inviting solar manufacturers, environmental monitoring firms, startups, municipal bodies, testing laboratories, and exporters to leverage these facilities for faster certification, higher credibility, and global competitiveness.

With the launch of these apex facilities, India takes a decisive step toward ensuring that products made in India are measured, validated, and trusted—by Indian standards, for the world.