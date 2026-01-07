Left Menu

Court Clears Mohit Kamboj in Money Laundering Probe

A special court accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report on a case against Mohit Kamboj, linked to a firm accused of cheating the Central Bank of India. The court ruled the case as 'not maintainable' since no scheduled offense was evident, clearing the executive of money laundering charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:55 IST
Mohit Kamboj
  • Country:
  • India

A special court has accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report in a probe tied to Mohit Kamboj, a BJP functionary. The investigation was linked to Tenet Exim Private Limited and allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating involving the Central Bank of India. The case was deemed 'not maintainable' due to the absence of a scheduled offense.

The court's decision followed a pronounced order by Judge RB Rote, based on the earlier acceptance of a CBI closure report by a magistrate court. Both rulings hinged on insufficient material evidence against the accused, eliminating the grounds for continuing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate disclosed that no proceeds of crime were found during their probe. Meanwhile, the CBI did not appeal the magistrate's order, leading the closure report to attain finality. Accusations against Kamboj and Tenet Exim involved a loan fraud of Rs 103 crore, but the lack of evidence prompted the decision to drop the case.

