Delhi Court Orders Release of Four Accused in 2020 Riots Case
A Delhi court issued release orders for four individuals granted bail in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case. After fulfilling bail conditions, the accused were released, while a fifth individual did not appear to furnish bonds. The apex court had denied bail to other activists, citing their involvement levels.
In a significant development, a Delhi court has authorized the release of four individuals implicated in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case after they complied with the necessary bail conditions. This decision follows a higher court's earlier ruling granting bail to the accused.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai confirmed the acceptance of bail bonds valued at Rs 2 lakh each, accompanied by two local sureties of an equivalent amount. Consequently, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan have been ordered to be released, while Shadab Ahmad, another accused, was absent in court to furnish his bonds.
The Supreme Court had earlier declined bail applications from activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing substantive involvement in the riots. However, they permitted the release of the five others on conditional grounds, stipulating that any breach of these conditions could result in bail cancellation.
