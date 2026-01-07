Left Menu

Demolition of Illegal Property Highlights Crackdown on Criminals

Authorities demolished a house illegally built by the late criminal Kushalpal in Haryana on government land. The demolition is part of a larger crackdown on illegal properties acquired through criminal activities. Kushalpal had a long criminal record, with serious charges across Haryana and Rajasthan.

In a concerted effort against organized crime, district authorities demolished an illegal structure in Sector 35, once owned by the deceased criminal Kushalpal. Built on Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) land, the house's destruction emphasizes the region's efforts against illicitly acquired properties.

The operation team, led by District Town Planner RS Batth and HSIIDC SDO Ram Niwas, included senior officials and local law enforcement. Investigations posthumously revealed Kushalpal's funding source for the construction stemmed from various criminal activities.

Kushalpal's extensive criminal history included 21 cases ranging from murder to drug trafficking, revealing a pattern of illicit activity. The Gurugram Police spokesperson outlined ongoing efforts to profile criminals with unlawfully obtained assets, aiming to reclaim such properties for the state.

