India saw decisive transformation in 11 years under PM Modi: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said India has witnessed a decisive and positive transformation over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This transformation has been driven by transparent governance, citizen-centric policies, and effective implementation of welfare initiatives, Saini said.

He said that the most significant outcome of this period has been the restoration of public trust, with citizens increasingly feeling that the government truly belongs to them. This sense of ownership and confidence among the people, he emphasised, represents the true and enduring meaning of good governance.

While addressing a programme organised in Panchkula, he underlined that public expectations have evolved significantly. Citizens now demand accountability, efficiency, and long-term solutions that improve the quality of life. This shift, he said, marks a mature democratic transition towards performance-driven governance.

He launched the National Education Evaluation and Validation (NEEV) Portal, designed to strengthen the implementation of the National Education Policy through continuous evaluation and data-based monitoring.

During the event, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were also signed under the 'Gyan Setu' initiative between the Golden Jubilee Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management and various universities to promote academic collaboration, research integration, and institutional capacity building, an official statement said.

The initiatives marked a defining moment in Haryana's education reforms, with a focus on skills, innovation and employability, beyond conventional degrees.

Referring to the Vision Document-2047, aligned with the prime minister's goal of a developed India by 2047, he said Haryana is positioning education as a central pillar of long-term development.

Saini further said the National Education Policy (NEP) reflects a forward-looking framework that integrates knowledge with practical skills, enabling youth to become self-reliant and economically productive.

The MoUs signed under the Gyan Setu initiative will ensure that academic research and institutional expertise are aligned with governance priorities and societal needs, he said.

Highlighting a major policy milestone, the chief minister said that the state budget has provided Rs 20 crore for research for the first time, signalling the government's commitment to strengthening research and innovation across higher education institutions.

He emphasised that universities should focus on problem-driven research that addresses pressing challenges such as waterlogging, environmental sustainability, and urban infrastructure, thereby contributing directly to policy formulation and development planning.

Saini said that since 2014, governance in India has shifted towards inclusive and outcome-oriented welfare delivery. Initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Chirayu, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon, and the Ujjwala Yojana have expanded access to healthcare, drinking water, electricity, and clean cooking fuel.

These programmes, he said, have reduced everyday hardships and significantly enhanced the dignity and well-being of citizens.

Saini said that India's economic progress reflects the success of sustained reforms, with the country emerging as the world's fourth-largest economy and moving steadily towards becoming the third-largest. This economic growth, he said, must be reinforced through strong institutions, skilled human capital, and innovation-led development.

He informed that an AI-based pre-budget feedback portal has recently been launched to enable citizens, students, and stakeholders to share suggestions in the budget formulation process for the upcoming state budget.

Saini said the budget represents collective aspirations and that greater public participation will result in more inclusive and effective policy decisions.

During a focused interaction with vice-chancellors, he urged universities to design skill-based training programmes aligned with industry requirements.

He suggested the development of a dedicated digital platform where industries can post their workforce needs, enabling institutions to tailor academic and training modules and improve employment outcomes for graduates.

