Tensions Erupt as Immigration Agent Involved in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

A U.S. immigration agent fatally shot a driver in Minneapolis, sparking protests against President Trump's immigration crackdown. Officials claim the driver attempted to run over ICE officers. Protesters faced chemical munitions from agents, and Minneapolis' mayor blamed federal presence for increased tensions, urging ICE to leave the city.

A tense situation unfolded in Minneapolis as a U.S. immigration agent shot and killed a driver amid a national surge in immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration. Local protests erupted following the incident, with heavily armed federal agents deploying chemical munitions against demonstrators.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin stated that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer opened fire after a driver allegedly attempted to run over ICE officers. 'The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased,' she announced, adding that injured officers are expected to recover fully.

Amid the chaos, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the Trump administration for escalating tensions, demanding the immediate withdrawal of ICE from the city. The controversy increases as Trump continues to deploy federal agents to Democratic-led cities across the U.S., drawing significant local opposition.

