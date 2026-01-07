Left Menu

Federal Agent Shoots Minneapolis Motorist Amid Immigration Crackdown

A federal agent shot a motorist in Minneapolis during an immigration operation, sparking protests as officials decried federal actions. The incident intensified tensions in the area, echoing previous crackdowns in other cities. Local authorities and immigrant advocates demand the immediate cessation of such operations, focusing on community safety.

Updated: 07-01-2026 23:44 IST
Federal Agent Shoots Minneapolis Motorist Amid Immigration Crackdown
A federal agent shot and killed a motorist in Minneapolis amid an ongoing immigration crackdown, igniting widespread protests, according to authorities. The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood during an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies targeting immigration violations.

Tricia McLaughlin, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, confirmed the motorist allegedly attempted to run over officers before being shot. This marks a significant escalation in the operation, which has drawn parallels with similar enforcement actions in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago under the Trump administration.

Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the federal presence, calling it chaotic. Immigrant advocacy groups, like the Immigration Defence Network, are mobilizing to monitor future actions, as local residents continue to express their indignation through protests and public demonstrations.

