Federal Agent Shoots Minneapolis Motorist Amid Immigration Crackdown

A federal agent shot and killed a motorist in Minneapolis amid an ongoing immigration crackdown, igniting widespread protests, according to authorities. The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood during an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies targeting immigration violations.

Tricia McLaughlin, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, confirmed the motorist allegedly attempted to run over officers before being shot. This marks a significant escalation in the operation, which has drawn parallels with similar enforcement actions in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago under the Trump administration.

Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the federal presence, calling it chaotic. Immigrant advocacy groups, like the Immigration Defence Network, are mobilizing to monitor future actions, as local residents continue to express their indignation through protests and public demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)