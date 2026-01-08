Left Menu

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Intense fighting between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters in Aleppo displaced thousands of civilians. Despite international mediation efforts to de-escalate the conflict, tensions persist as both sides accuse each other of provoking violence. Humanitarian corridors have been opened, and the situation remains volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fierce fighting between government forces and Kurdish fighters in Aleppo, Syria, intensified tensions, resulting in the displacement of thousands of civilians. The conflict has disrupted daily life and infrastructure, with vital roads and the city's airport closed.

On Wednesday, Aleppo saw renewed shelling as both sides exchanged blame over the violence, which appears rooted in a deepening stalemate between Damascus and Kurdish authorities. Despite a night of relative calm, the situation remains volatile.

International negotiations, reportedly involving the U.S., seek de-escalation, but progress has been elusive. The conflict highlights broader challenges, including potential Turkish involvement and the need for Kurdish integration into Syria's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

