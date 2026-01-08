Fatal Clashes Erupt Over Gold Mining in Northern Afghanistan

In a violent confrontation over gold mining operations in northern Afghanistan, four people lost their lives, and five were injured, according to officials.

The fatal incident involved tensions between local residents and a mining company in Takhar province's Chah Ab district, leaving three residents and one company worker dead. While the exact cause remains unspecified, the Interior Ministry confirmed arrests and a restoration of order following the conflict.

The mining company's activities have been halted as authorities, including the deputy governor, evaluate the situation. Afghanistan has recently signed significant mining contracts, emphasizing the region's mineral wealth.