Fatal Clashes Erupt Over Gold Mining in Northern Afghanistan
Violence between residents and a gold mining company's operators in Afghanistan's Takhar province led to four deaths and injuries to five others. The situation has been brought under control, and an investigation is ongoing. The company's operations have been suspended amid the unrest.
In a violent confrontation over gold mining operations in northern Afghanistan, four people lost their lives, and five were injured, according to officials.
The fatal incident involved tensions between local residents and a mining company in Takhar province's Chah Ab district, leaving three residents and one company worker dead. While the exact cause remains unspecified, the Interior Ministry confirmed arrests and a restoration of order following the conflict.
The mining company's activities have been halted as authorities, including the deputy governor, evaluate the situation. Afghanistan has recently signed significant mining contracts, emphasizing the region's mineral wealth.
